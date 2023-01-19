Shillong, Jan 19 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on Thursday after heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession in poll-bound Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, officials said.

In another seizure in South Garo Hills district, Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs 10 lakh was recovered from two goods vehicles and two persons were apprehended after they could not produce any valid document for transporting the consignment, Chief Election Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Fires Fresh Salvo at Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan, Asks Why No Action Taken Against Vasundhara Raje on Corruption Allegations.

"A woman and her aide were arrested in Ri-Bhoi during a raid and heroin worth over Rs 1 crore was seized from their possession in the early hours of Thursday," a senior district police official told PTI.

Their vehicle and mobile phones were also seized, he said, adding that a case has been registered against them.

Also Read | Amazon Beats Apple To Become Number 1 in World's Most Valued Brand List, Tata Group Only Indian Company To Make in Top 100; Check Top 10 Brand Names.

The police have started carrying out intensive checking of vehicles for inter-district movement as the Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the February 27 assembly elections.

Kharkongor wrote to Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, requesting him to ensure strict compliance of MCC after the Election Commission had on Wednesday announced the assembly poll schedule.

He also stated that the state machinery should "avoid misuse of official vehicles and issuing of advertisements at the cost of the public exchequer".

The CEO also asked the chief secretary to set up and activate control rooms at the district level.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)