Cachar (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): Assam Police arrested two drug peddlers from Cachar district after 375 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

According to officials, the operation was conducted on Saturday night and the estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 2 crore.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, said that based on credible intelligence, police conducted a special operation on Saturday evening against the transportation of narcotic substances at Manipuri Market in Islamabad, Bagha Bazaar, under the Dholai Police Station.

"During the operation, the police team apprehended two persons and recovered 31 soap boxes containing heroin weighing approximately 375 grams from their possession," SP Numal Mahatta said.

He further said that the apprehended accused were identified as Md Mojibur Rahman Borbhuiya (27) and Hirumoni Laskar (27).

"The consignment of the narcotic substance was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram. The NDPS substances have been seized and sealed on the spot in the presence of independent witnesses. The price of the narcotic substance on the black market is about Rs 2 crore. Further investigation is underway," SP Mahatta said.

Further investigation into the same is underway, he added. (ANI)

