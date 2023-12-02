Diphu, Dec 2 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized in Assam's Golaghat district on Saturday, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle was intercepted in Chungajan and the heroin, weighing 1.16 kg, was seized, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Two Killed, 15 Injured in Collision Between Two Buses in Ajmer Due to Dense Fog.

The drugs were packed in 90 soap boxes, he added.

A person, identified as Md Amin Ali, was also arrested from the vehicle.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra on December 4, to Unveil Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)