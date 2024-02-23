Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) Heroin worth Rs 24 crore was seized in Assam's Cachar district on Friday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

One person was arrested for possessing the drug.

Also Read | India Has Moved to 5th Spot from 10th in World in Terms of Economy: Sitharaman.

During a search operation, 4.76 kg of heroin was recovered from 30 soap boxes kept in four leather bags inside a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, Sarma said.

"Major drugs haul in Cachar worth ?24 crore!! Based on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted an operation in the wee hours today and apprehended a suspect in Dholai. Well done @Assam police".

Also Read | Manipur: Tribal Body Protests Against Transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo Cops to Meitei-Majority Areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)