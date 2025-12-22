Bengaluru (Karnataka) [ndia]: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Congress party high command remains the ultimate authority on leadership matters, stressing that individual ambitions are secondary to the organisation.

"The High Command's decision is final. What Kharge ji said is right, that the party is bigger than any individual," Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sought to dispel speculation about a leadership tussle in Karnataka, asserting that there is no confusion at the central leadership level and that any such perception is limited to the state unit.

Amid renewed speculation about power sharing in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reiterated that he would travel to New Delhi only when called by the Congress high command, and that too along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday when asked whether he and the Chief Minister would visit Delhi to meet the party leadership.

"I won't travel to Delhi secretively. I will travel with the CM when the High Command calls us. We will inform you (media) if we are travelling," DK Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah had firmly rejected claims of a "two-and-a-half-year" power-sharing agreement, asserting that he continues to be the Chief Minister until the party leadership decides otherwise.

"First, the people must bless us. Then the legislators elect the leader in the Legislative Party meeting, and after that, the high command decides. That is all I have said. Even now, I am the Chief Minister, and I will remain the Chief Minister until the high command decides otherwise," Siddaramaiah stated.

Speculation over whether DK Shivakumar would be appointed Chief Minister by the Congress high command had persisted for a few days, before the party moved to quell the buzz after the two leaders met for breakfast at each other's residences and later addressed a joint press conference to project unity.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar dismissed speculation about a reported dinner meeting.

"Who said? There was no dinner meeting or anything. I had gone for dinner to my former DCC president to pay respect, as they contributed a lot to Karnataka, Belgavi. So to honour them, I went along with my friends. There is no other politics," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that amid the tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the top post, the interests of the state have been ignored. (ANI)

