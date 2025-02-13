New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): A five-member high-level committee headed by Supreme Court Judge (Retd.) Ranjana Desai convened at Gujarat Bhawan in New Delhi to discuss the drafting of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) legislation for Gujarat on Thursday.

The committee held substantive discussions on the objectives, scope, and modalities of the proposed UCC for the state.

According to the release, the committee, chaired by Ranjana Desai, included retired senior IAS officer C L Meena, Advocate R C Kodekar, former Vice Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar, and social activist Geetaben Shroff.

During the discussion, the committee outlined its vision for a comprehensive review of existing laws, complimented by inclusive consultation with various stakeholders. The objective is to develop a progressive and equitable legal framework that upholds justice, equality, and social harmony for all citizens of the state of Gujarat. The committee emphasized the importance of inclusivity, judicial fairness, and uniformity in personal laws, ensuring equal rights for women and children while strengthening the state's social fabric.

The high-level committee will submit its report to the Gujarat government, which is keenly anticipating its recommendations. These findings will play a significant role in shaping the state's future legal framework, the release added.

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a set of uniform personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or caste. This would cover aspects such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

Earlier, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel announced the formation of a five-member committee to assess the necessity of a Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat, ensuring equal rights and privileges for all citizens in the state, according to a statement from Gujarat CMO on Tuesday.

Bhupendra Patel stated that this decision aligns with PM Modi's vision. Accordingly, Gujarat has formed a committee to assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code and draft the law for the state.

The committee is expected to submit its report within 45 days, and the state government will take appropriate action based on its findings.

This comes after Uttarakhand became the first state to implement UCC. (ANI)

