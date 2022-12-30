Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 30 (ANI): Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (Acting) High of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) and Ladakh and Executive Chairman JK LSA, on Friday chaired a High-Level Committee meeting under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 to ensure effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act besides reviewing the pendency of cases before the Juvenile Justice Boards across the UT of JK and ascertaining the reasons for the delay in disposal of these cases, stated an official statement.

The meeting had a discussion on issues confronting the proper implementation of the Act.

It was impressed upon all the stakeholders to ensure the constitution of Juvenile Justice Boards, Child Welfare Committees, Special Juvenile Police Units and appointment of Child Welfare Officers in tune with the Juvenile Justice Act, an official statement said.

It was resolved that the composition of Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, Special Juvenile Police Units and nomination of Child Welfare Police Officers and Child Welfare Officers should be reflected on the website of the concerned departments for the information of the general public.

It was further impressed upon the concerned that regular TV/Radio programmes should be conducted through the officers of Legal Services, Police and Social Welfare Department on the Juvenile Justice Act, so as to educate the public about the scheme of the Act and steps being taken by the Government for care and protection of children, stated an official release.

The meeting was attended by R. K. Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary of Home; Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare; M. K. Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K LSA and Amit Kumar Gupta, Former Officio Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, said the official release. (ANI)

