Indore, May 9: Former Union Minister and Congress leader Arun Yadav on Tuesday said that a high-level investigation should be done in the Khargone bus accident in which 23 persons died and over 30 persons sustained injuries.

The accident occurred after a private passenger fell from Dongargaon bridge near the Dasanga area under Oon police station limits in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district around 8:30 am on Tuesday. Khargone Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh for Families of Deceased.

"The bus was overloaded and it had no insurance. A high-level investigation of the incident should have to be done," Yadav said. He further said, "We demand from the state government that financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh should be given to families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakhs to the injured in the incident." Madhya Pradesh Bus Accident: 15 People Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Falls From Bridge in Khargone, Rescue Operation Underway (See Pic).

"23 people have died in the bus accident. About 20-25 injured are being treated in Khargone hospital and 11 injured have been referred to Indore. Currently, the driver is also being treated and when we spoke to him, he is changing his versions about what happened. Investigation is underway," said Rakesh Gupta, IG, Indore Rural Range.

Notably, the state government announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the bus accident and announced ex-gratia for the families of the deceased and the ones injured. The Prime Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi,"The road accident in Khargone is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot."

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it said in another tweet.

Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed sorrow over the accident. "The loss of lives in a bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh is extremely tragic. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President tweeted.

