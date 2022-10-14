New Delhi/Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has deputed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Uttar Pradesh to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts.

The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Hospital, New Delhi, according to a statement.

Also Read | Noida Businessman Praveen Kumar Wrongly Detained at Abu Dhabi Airport Over Mistaken Identity.

The team is headed by Dr V K Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

It shall work closely with the state health departments, take a stock on the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the state, the statement said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Plea To Declare Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain of 'Unsound Mind'.

Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a considerable number of dengue cases recently.

A senior official of the state health department on Friday said 140 dengue cases were reported on October 13 with Lucknow reporting 39 and Prayagaj 46 instances of the vector-borne disease.

The number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow on a average daily has been 35 to 40 while in Bareilly and Budaun it has been in the range of 15-20, the official said.

The daily average in Noida is four to five and in Ghaziabad seven to eight. A fortnight ago, Jaunpur district had reported a daily average of 14 to 15 dengue cases but now it has dropped to 8-10, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)