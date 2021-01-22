Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Breaking the paddy procurement record of the last 20 years, Chhattisgarh has recorded the highest quantity of paddy procurement this year.

In the ongoing procurement season this year, nearly 84 lakh 44 thousand metric tons of paddy has been procured till January 21, which is 50 thousand metric tons more than the quantity of paddy procured last year.

According to an official release, it is noteworthy that nearly 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured in the season of last year.

Chhattisgarh Government's Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana has boosted crop production in the state, the government said. "Till date, 19,54,332 farmers have sold paddy at the support price. DO of 27,70,693 metric tons of paddy has been issued to the millers for custom milling, against which nearly 25,45,512 metric tons of paddy has been transported already."

In the current fiscal year, the State government has distributed the incentive amount of Rs 5,750 crore to 19 lakh farmers of the state under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased. Likewise, the number of registered farmers has also increased with each passing year, as per the statement.

In the year 2017-18, 15.77 lakh farmers had registered to sell paddy, whereas in the year 2018-19, the number of registered farmers increased to 16.96 lakh, and it further increased to 19.55 lakh in the year 2019-20. This year, there has been a record increase in the number of farmers registered to sell paddy at the support price, i.e. 21.52 lakh. (ANI)

