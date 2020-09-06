Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,316 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 43,557, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 784, officials said.

"There were 1,316 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. This is for the fourth time in as many days that the number of fresh cases has crossed 1,000 in a 24-hour period, while it is also the highest single-day spike in the union territory so far," they said.

Among the new cases, 668 were from the Jammu region and 648 from the Kashmir Valley, the officials said.

Jammu district reported the highest number of 451 new cases, followed by 185 in Srinagar district, they said.

Jammu on Saturday had became the first district in the union territory to have recorded more than 500 positive cases in a single day.

There are 10,446 active coronavirus cases in the UT now, while 32,327 patients have recovered, the officials said.

As many as 14 persons infected with coronavirus died in Jammu and Kashmir in the past 24 hours till 5.00 pm on Sunday. The deaths included seven each in the Jammu region and the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll in the union territory has reached 784.

