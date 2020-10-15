Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) West Bengal reported the highest single-day COVID-19 fatality count of 64 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 5,808, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus tally climbed to 3,05,697 with 3,677 fresh cases -- the biggest one-day spike so far -- it said.

Since Tuesday, 3,096 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.79 per cent.

So far, 2,68,384 people have recovered from the disease, the department said.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 14 deaths, while the metropolis reported 12 fatalities, Howrah (9) and South 24 Parganas (5), it said.

Out of the 64 deaths, 56 were caused due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Kolkata topped the list of fresh cases with 794 infections, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas (752), South 24 Parganas (234) and Howrah (228).

In the last 24 hours, 42,549 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and 38,18,442 overall, the bulletin said.

