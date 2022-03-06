Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Top stories from western region at 5:10 pm.

BOM16 MH-UKRAINE-LD MODI PM Modi attributes 'Operation Ganga' success to India's growing influence

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attributed the success of the 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine to India's growing influence in the global arena.

BOM10 MH-MODI-2ND LD METRO Centre focusing on improving mass transportation, including metro rail connectivity: PM Modi

Pune: The central government is focusing on improving mass transportation, including the metro rail connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday after inaugurating a metro project in Pune city of Maharashtra.

BOM17 MH-PM-DEVELOPMENT Completion of important projects used to take long time for decades:PM, says 'speed and scale' key to build infra

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined "speed and scale" as the most important aspect for developing modern infrastructure and said in previous decades the completion of important projects used to get delayed.

BOM14 MH-MODI-VISIT-PROTEST Cong, NCP stage protests against PM Modi's Pune visit

Pune: The Congress and the NCP stage protests in Pune on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maharashtra city to inaugurate and unveil various development projects.

BOM13 MH-MODI-AJIT PAWAR Unnecessary comments made by some people holding high posts, says Ajit Pawar in presence of PM Modi, Maha Guv

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said some people holding high posts were making unnecessary comments and this was not acceptable to the people of the state.

BOM1 MH-UKRAINE-FLIGHT-MUMBAI Flight from Bucharest with 182 Indians stuck in Ukraine arrives In Mumbai

Mumbai: An Air India Express flight from Bucharest carrying 182 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Sunday, an official said.

BOM15 MP-UKRAINE-RETURNEES 421 of 454 people from MP stuck in Ukraine returned so far: Govt

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday said that 421 of the total 454 people hailing from the state stranded in war-hit Ukraine have safely returned so far.

BES3 MP-UKRAINE-STUDENTS-DIGVIJAYA Admit Ukraine-returned students to Indian medical colleges at govt expense: Digvijaya

Bhopal: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has demanded that the Centre admit students who returned from war-hit Ukraine to various government and private medical colleges in India. PTI

