Saibaba denied woollen cap, other items in Nagpur jail: Lawyer

Nagpur: The lawyer of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who is serving life term in Nagpur Central Prison for Maoist links, on Sunday alleged that the jail authorities refused to accept a woollen cap and several other items that his family sent for him.

BOM5 MH-SUSHANT-CBI-DESHMUKH 'CBI should tell if Sushant's death was murder or suicide'

Nagpur: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reveal if Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide or murder.

BOM6 GJ-VIRUS-VACCINE-TRIAL Guj: Over 750 volunteers get Covaxin 1st dose in phase-3 trial

Ahmedabad: Over 750 volunteers have been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' as part of its phase-3 trials at a city hospital, and none of them have experienced any side effects so far, a senior doctor said on Sunday.

BES3 GA-UK RETURNEES-MLA Demand for institutional quanrantine of UK returnees in Goa

Panaji: In view of a new strain of coronavirus found in the United Kingdom, an MLA in Goa on Sunday demanded institutional quarantine of those who have tested positive for the infection on their return to the state from the UK. PTI

