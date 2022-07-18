New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has busted a gang of interstate highway robbers arresting two men, including one who was allegedly involved in robbing of a Canadian pilot after offering him a cab ride from IGI Airport, officials said on Monday.

Mehraj, 32, a resident of Meerut, and Gulzar, 39, a resident of Ghaziabad, both in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on July 16, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Female NEET Candidate Asked To Remove Underwear During Medical Entrance Examination.

Police said that on July 14, a case of robbery was reported in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station on the complainant of one Rohit Singh, a resident of Bagheshwar, Uttarakhand.

In his complaint, Singh said that he was coming to Gurgaon from his native place by a private bus and the bus dropped him near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal at about 4.30 am on July 14.

Also Read | Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G & Oppo Reno8 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

While waiting for a ride to Gurgaon, he spotted a taxi and boarded it.

According to his complaint, there were already three passengers in the car, who pounced on him, snatched his ATM card and Rs 8,000 cash he had on him.

They also made him call his family members to deposit money in his account and withdrew Rs 8,000 using the ATM and the PIN they had forced him reveal, from a machine in Greater Noida.

After robbing him of Rs 16,000, they abandoned him at a secluded place near Char Murti area in Greater Noida at about 7 am, police said.

“On July 16, using scientific means and human intelligence, location of one of the accused was found to be in the area Madhuban Bapudham, Ghaziabad. A team was then sent to the area which nabbed the suspect from his rented house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said.

“Subsequently, his associate Gulzar was arrested from his native place, Ghaziabad,” he said.

According to police, Mehraj during interrogation revealed that he drove taxis on rent with OLA app and scouted for passengers to rob in the early hours of the morning.

The accused also frequently changed the previous car's number plate to avoid being traced, they said.

The two accused confessed to have committed three robberies in the past one month with the help of their two more associates using the same modus operandi.

They said they committed these robberies picking a passenger each from Sohrab Gate Bus Depot in Meerut, and Sahibabad - both in UP -- and Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi, the DCP said.

Mehraj was lodged in Tihar Jail here since 2019 for robbing a Canadian Pilot after picking him from IGI Airport, police said. He was released from jail in June 2022.

After his release from jail, he again joined associates and committed a spree of robberies, police said.

The car and the fake registration plate used in commission of crime have been recovered, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)