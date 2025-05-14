Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): In a powerful display of patriotism and national unity, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh echoed with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad" as citizens and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders organized a grand Tiranga Yatra in honor of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

This event, held under the banner of 'Citizens for National Security Forum', was supported by the BJP Shimla unit and saw participation from a wide cross-section of society, including local citizens, social organisations, women's groups, traders' associations, youth organisations, student unions, and religious bodies.

The Tiranga Yatra began from the DC Office, passed through Lower Bazar and Mall Road, and culminated at Ridge Maidan, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The rally was jointly led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP Himachal Pradesh President Dr Rajeev Bindal. Speaking at the event, both leaders praised the bravery of the Indian Army, particularly in light of the recent conflict with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror incident.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur strongly praised the armed forces swift and decisive response.

"This rally is a tribute to the Indian Army. Time and again, our soldiers have forced Pakistan to kneel, and this time was no different. After the Pahalgam attack, our forces gave a befitting reply. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is advancing in every field." He said.

"Any act of terrorism will be treated as war", Said Thakur. "The war has only been paused, it has not ended. If Pakistan attempts another terror strike, the Indian Army will respond in the same language again." He said.

Thakur further said that the people of India, and especially the people of Devbhoomi Himachal Pradesh, stand like a rock behind the soldiers and Prime Minister Modi.

"I want to congratulate our brave soldiers and our Prime Minister. After the Pahalgam incident, PM Modi had assured that those behind the attack would receive punishment beyond their imagination. On the 6th, that promise was fulfilled." He said.

"Terrorist camps within Pakistan, used to train those who destroy innocent lives, were wiped out in 25 minutes. Simultaneously, 25 military installations were reduced to rubble. The message to the world is clear: fighting India is not within Pakistan's capacity," he said.

Thakur also revealed that after suffering massive losses, Pakistan reached out via the hotline to India's Director General of Military Operations, seeking to stop further escalation.

"But by then it was too late. PM Modi has made it clear, the war hasn't ended, it has only been halted. If Pakistan dares again, the next reply will be so devastating they'll struggle to even find themselves." He said.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Dr Rajiv Bindal, BJP State President, hailed the Armed forces precision and power. "The Indian Army has given a fitting reply to Pakistan, and if another incident occurs, the response will be even stronger." He said.

"In the coming four days, BJP will organise Tiranga Yatras across four parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla today, Dharamshala on the 15th, Mandi on the 16th, and Hamirpur on the 17th. After that, the journey will continue across all assembly constituencies." He said.

Bindal emphasised the sole purpose of these rallies. "To show respect, gratitude, and honour to the Indian Army, and to extend hearty congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," He added.

He also underlined PM Modi's strong policy on national security. "Under Modi ji's leadership, a new India is emerging. One core principle defines this new India: 'Any act of terrorism is war.' Any terrorist activity will be treated as an act of war." Bindal added.

Praising India's military and technological capabilities, Bindal said, "In just a few hours, we brought Pakistan to its knees. With minimal losses on our side and maximum damage to them, we've proven that we are no longer afraid. We are not going to bow to anyone's authority. Congratulations to our scientists, our technological might, and above all, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji." he said. (ANI)

