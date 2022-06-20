Parwanoo (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Monday met people who were rescued after a cable car trolley got stuck mid-air at a private resort in Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district.

Eleven people, who were stuck mid-air after a glitch developed in their cable car at Parwanoo Timber Trail, were rescued in an operation that stretched over hours. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force team and police and those from the Timber Trail assisted in the rescue operation.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that an inquiry incident would be conducted and directed the district administration to prevent tourists from visiting places at risk during the rainy season.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for immediately moving the NDR Force team to the spot of the incident and keeping Air Force on alert.

"The incident is worrisome. All stranded people have been rescued. There were problems in the rescue operation due to the bad weather. It was raining and the clouds were not so high. But the NDRF was moved immediately. I thank Home Minister Amit Shah for sending the NDRF team immediately. He also put a team of the Indian Air Force on alert for the rescue operation. It is good that it was not needed," he said.

"I have instructed the district administration that the tourists should avoid visiting such places where it is risky to visit during the rainy season. An enquiry of the mishap would be conducted," Thakur added.

Mentioning that such incidents lead to the creation of an "atmosphere of disappointment" among tourists, he said that the safety and security of their lives should be ensured.

"Due to such incidents, an atmosphere of disappointment is created, especially in the tourist season. The security of lives of the tourists to be ensured wherever there is ropeway installed in the state. The maintenance should be done properly and things should be conducted according to the norms, this should be ensured. I urge the tourists also to take the responsibility for their safety, the state government will ensure its support in this," Thakur said.

A total of 15 tourists were in the cable car that got stuck at the Timber Trail. A trolley was deployed to rescue the stranded. "All 11 stranded people have been rescued," said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, he had said, "A total of 15 persons were stranded in two cable cars. Four people in the uphill trolley and 11 in the downhill trolley. So far, 7 people have been rescued. NDRF team will reach the spot shortly, Air Force is on alert."

"The NDRF team had also arrived but the local rescue teams had completed the rescue operation. We from the disaster management have been updating the monitoring manual and schedule, that will be done again and it would be ensured so that this does not happen again," said Principal Secretary Disaster Management government of Himachal Pradesh.

Visuals from the spot showed dramatic shots of the tourists being rescued with the help of a trolley that was deployed.

Earlier today, the Indian Air Force was put on alert for the rescue operation. (ANI)

