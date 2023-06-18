Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday attended a captivating performance by the renowned magician, Samrat Shankar, at the historic Gaiety Theater.

During the event, the Chief Minister commended Jadugar Samrat Shankar for organizing shows both in India and abroad and for his dedication to preserving and promoting the timeless craft of Magic, according to the Himachal Pradesh Government press release.

He said that Samrat Shankar has been entertaining audiences with his art for the past 50 years. He has a deep connection with Shimla where he has been organizing shows for several years.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of magic as the oldest art form in Indian culture, emphasizing that in an era without television and the internet, magic shows were the primary source of entertainment, added the release.

Chief Minister emphasized that the magic shows are an ideal entertainment option for the entire family. By creating an enchanting and wholesome experience, the magician has ensured that families can come together and enjoy these sorts of mesmerizing performances.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Advocate General Anoop Rattan and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

