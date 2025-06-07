Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday dedicated development projects worth Rs 119.51 crore in the Bangana sub-division, marking a significant boost to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and water supply, as per an official release.

The Chief Minister also participated as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day Piplu Fair.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Man Kidnaps Woman's Child for Rejecting His Proposal for Affair in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Prior to the event, Sukhu joined the traditional Shobha Yatra and addressed the gathering at Bhalethi, where he highlighted the cultural importance of such fairs and encouraged local farmers to adopt natural farming to enhance economic well-being.

According to the release, development initiatives included the inauguration of key projects such as the Rs 2.12 crore Executive Engineer Divisional Office Building at Thanakalan, Rs 61.51 lakh Water Quality and Monitoring Training Centre at Barnoh, Rs 2.44 crore building for Government Senior Secondary School in Jathehri, Rs 1.45 crore Primary Health Centre at Chamyari, and Rs 93.69 lakh for four classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School in Mandli.

Also Read | KiranaPro Chaos: Employee Allegedly Deletes App Code and Server Data After Being Fired for Taking Sick Leave.

Infrastructure projects like the Rs 10.31 crore Olinda-Bohru link road, Rs 12.22 crore roads from Saili to Handola via Kamoon Patti and from Saili Mahadev Temple via GPS Lubowal, and Rs 10.73 crore Rural Livelihood Centre building in Bangana were also inaugurated.

Foundation stones were laid for upgrades to lift drinking water schemes worth Rs 2.35 crore in six villages, a Rs 10.59 crore irrigation scheme in Boul and Moh Khas, and rainwater harvesting structures costing Rs 7.20 crore across four locations.

Further, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a Rs 6.72 crore residential complex for the State Taxes and Excise Enforcement Office at Una, Rs 5.98 crore for road projects connecting Khuruni to Khairian via multiple villages, Rs 10.44 crore under NABARD for bridge construction in five areas, and Rs 33.59 crore for road construction from Bhiyambi to Barsar.

The event saw the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and MLA Vivek Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)