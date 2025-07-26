Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday reviewed the progress of Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park Bankhandi and directed the forest department to expedite the ongoing construction work in Dehra Sub Division of Kangra district, according to a statement from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He asked the forest department to complete the first phase of the project by December 2026.

The Chief Minister reviewed the project's progress here today at his official residence, Oakover, and stated that the Zoological park would offer world-class facilities to tourists and become a major tourist attraction in the Kangra district.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the park will have three parking facilities, a food court, and other basic amenities for visitors. Spread across 233 hectares, the park would feature lion and tiger safaris, in addition to enclosures of various animals, reptiles and bird species.

According to the statement from the CMO, CM Sukhu instructed the forest department to integrate eco-tourism activities, a planetarium, and adventure activities such as rock climbing and boating, to make the project self-sustainable and enhance the tourist experience.

He also asked the officers to plant indigenous species to enhance the aesthetic and ecological appeal, thereby attracting tourists. He said that Zoological Park is the first in the country to receive certification from the Indian Green Building Council for its sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives, as per the release.

He said that a one MW solar power project would be set up in the park to meet the energy requirements.

The Chief Minister was also presented with cheques of Rs five lakh each towards Aapada Rahat Kosh and Mukhyamantri Sukh Asharay Yojna on behalf of the Bio Conservation Society, Great Himalayan National Park, Kullu, while Rs 5.50 lakh on behalf of the Bio Conservation Society, Khajjiar, was given by Additional Chief Secretary K K Pant.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden Amitabh Gautam and other senior officers also attended the meeting, as per the release. (ANI)

