Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday chaired a review meeting to evaluate the progress of various schemes being implemented by the Horticulture Department.

According to an official release, he stressed the importance of diversification in horticulture and said there was a need to develop improved storage and marketing systems to ensure fair prices for farmers and horticulturists.

Also Read | AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Failing To Ensure Women's Safety in Delhi While Addressing 'Mahila Adalat' Event; BJP Hits Back.

He said that the government was planning to establish modern cold storage facilities at the district level which would provide much-needed support to horticulturists and is working on setting up a potato processing unit in the Una district.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the department to prioritize Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under Mandi Mediation to maximize benefits for farmers and horticulturists.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre's Air Quality Panel Invokes Anti-Pollution Measures Under GRAP III.

Sukhu said that the state government was also contemplating formulating a Rs 500-crore dedicated project for the rejuvenation of apple horticulture. This project will be implemented for five years and it will focus on promoting high-density plantations to enhance farmer's incomes and strengthen the rural economy.

The Chief Minister reviewed the achievements of various state horticulture schemes during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Under the Horticulture Development Scheme, Rs 12.84 crore was spent on power tillers and sprayers, benefitting 4,244 horticulturists. In the current financial year, Rs 9 crore has been utilized so far, benefiting 3,156 gardeners.

Similarly, in the Anti-Hail Net Scheme, Rs 14.45 crore was spent last year benefitting 1,767 people, while during this financial year, Rs 10.3 crore has been spent so far benefitting 1,223 people.

Additionally, Rs 11 crore was utilized under the Himachal Pushp Kranti Yojana in 2023-24, providing benefits to 750 people.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Secretary Horticulture C. Palrasu, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Director Horticulture Vinay Kumar and other senior officers were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)