Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off 66 new vehicles, including several electric vehicles (EVs), for the state police department under the Himachal Pradesh State Roads Transformation Project (HPSRTP), funded by the World Bank.

The initiative marks a major step in modernising the police force and promoting green energy in the hill state.

Also Read | Kerala Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceo.kerala.gov.in, Know Steps As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins in Coastal State.

Speaking at the launch on Monday, Chief Minister Sukhu stated that his government is committed to transforming the Himachal Pradesh Police into one of the most modern and efficient forces in the country.

"We want Himachal Pradesh Police to be among the best in India. These vehicles will strengthen our police force, enhance road safety, and promote green energy at the same time," said CM Sukhu while flagging off the fleet.

Also Read | Online Gaming Act 2025: Supreme Court Seeks Union Government's 'Comprehensive Reply' to Petitions Challenging New Law, Next Hearing on November 26.

The newly inducted fleet includes 35 patrol vehicles, 10 tow trucks, 14 interceptor vehicles, and seven 4x4 vehicles, all equipped with advanced safety, surveillance, and communication systems. These vehicles will be deployed across 12 districts to improve highway patrolling, emergency response, and public safety.

"Modern technologies will now help our police respond faster during accidents and emergencies. Many of these vehicles are fitted with wireless systems for instant coordination. This is a step toward creating a smart police force," said CM Sukhu.

The Chief Minister also noted that the EV fleet would not only reduce carbon emissions but also encourage the use of clean energy in government operations.

"These electric vehicles reflect our government's vision of promoting green energy and sustainability," he added.

The CM also revealed that 1,200 new police constables have been recruited recently and that the B-1 physical efficiency test, which had been pending for eight years, has now resumed. The government is also providing the force with modern weapons and infrastructure as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.

"Our police have performed commendably against drugs and heroin trafficking. We are determined to make Himachal Police the best in India."

The vehicles are part of the World Bank-financed HPSRTP, which aims to upgrade road infrastructure and enhance safety standards across the state. The Chief Minister stated that the modern fleet will significantly enhance traffic management and highway safety, particularly in tourist hubs such as Shimla, Dharamshala, and Manali.

"Himachal is a tourism-driven state. When accidents occur, even a half-hour delay can cause long traffic jams. These tow trucks and interceptors will ensure immediate response and smoother traffic control," Sukhu said.

Sukhu added that his government has prioritised digitisation, modernisation, and green governance since coming to power.

"When we took stock of the Home Department, we found many vehicles older than 15 years still in use. This new fleet marks the beginning of a modern, efficient, and green policing era for Himachal Pradesh."

He further said that the government is assessing pending funds for disaster management and that many delays were due to forest clearances.

"Once permissions are in place, work will move forward quickly."

Responding to media questions about the ongoing protests against the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Project in Kullu district, CM Sukhu clarified that the project had already commenced and that tree cutting had been completed.

"All stakeholders' sentiments will be respected, but the project has already started. Objections should have come before tree cutting began. This is a 50-50 joint venture project with the Centre. Since the Prime Minister has assigned this matter to J.P. Nadda, whatever decision he takes will be implemented, keeping in mind people's sentiments."

Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar, one of the police drivers trained to operate the new EVs, expressed satisfaction with the new technology.

"These are smart police vehicles and very comfortable to drive. They have in-built microphones and digital controls for better traffic management," Praveen Kumar stated.

Adding further, Kumar said, "Earlier, we had to manage everything manually. Now we can control vehicles remotely. They accelerate quickly from 0 to 60 km/h in just four seconds. Although they can reach 180-190 km/h, in Himachal the speed limit is maintained at around 80 km/h for safety."

According to police officials, 45 of the new EVs are Tata models, while others include Scorpio-N and Ertiga patrol units, all designed for rugged mountain conditions and efficient response during emergencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)