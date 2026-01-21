Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi, January 21: Japan's Ambassador to India, ONO Keiichi, has once again captured public attention with his enthusiastic embrace of Indian culture, this time by savouring biryani with his hands in Delhi. The diplomat shared his culinary experience on social media, stating that the popular rice dish "tastes even better when eaten by hand," drawing a parallel to the traditional consumption of sushi. His post quickly went viral, resonating with many who appreciated his openness to local customs.

Biryani: A Taste of Tradition

Ambassador ONO posted a video and a photo on his social media accounts on 20 January 2026, documenting his visit to Andhra Bhavan in Delhi, where he enjoyed a plate of biryani. In his message, he explained that he tried eating the dish by hand, "following my Indian friends," and expressed feeling "a little closer to my friends" through the experience. The ambassador was reportedly taught the traditional method of eating by an individual at the eatery, a moment he visibly enjoyed. He also included a line in Telugu, translating to "very good," further endearing him to Indian netizens.

Japan’s Envoy ONO Keiichi Spotted Eating Biryani by Hand

Tried eating biryani by hand — following my Indian friends😊 Like sushi🍣, it tastes even better when eaten by hand. I feel I’ve come a little closer to my friends! చాలా బాగుంది😋 pic.twitter.com/H55Bf9COuE — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) January 20, 2026

Diplomatic Culinary Engagements

This is not Ambassador ONO Keiichi's first foray into India's diverse culinary landscape. Since assuming his role as Japan's Ambassador to India in October 2024, he has frequently shared his appreciation for various Indian dishes. In November 2025, during an official visit to Telangana, he famously enjoyed authentic Hyderabadi biryani, describing it as "truly addictive" due to its rich spices and bold flavours. His previous culinary adventures have also included traditional Gujarati dishes, Bihar's litti chokha, and Mumbai's vada pav, underscoring his deep engagement with the local culture beyond formal diplomatic duties.

ONO Keiichi Gets Widespread Social Media Acclaim

The ambassador's latest post sparked a wave of positive reactions across social media platforms. Users lauded his warmth, openness, and willingness to immerse himself in Indian traditions. Comments highlighted that such gestures foster stronger cultural ties and mutual understanding between nations. Many praised his "desi" (local) style and welcomed him further into the Indian cultural fold, with some even offering additional tips for enjoying Indian cuisine.

It’s not the gesture of eating by hand, but your warmth and openness that truly bring people closer. — Himanshu Jain (@HemanNamo) January 20, 2026

So glad to see this! Thank you for sharing this beautiful moment of cultural connection. 🇮🇳🇯🇵 — Mayank (@Mayankchawla012) January 20, 2026

Great to see you embrace a different culture so gracefully! This is exactly why Indians love the Japanese and your culture. Kudos to your spirit! — Vedvrat (@I_am_Vedvrat) January 20, 2026

Japanese Ambassador ONO Keiichi Enjoys Biryani ‘Desi Style’ Without Cutlery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ONO Keiichi (@japanambindia)

Ambassador ONO Keiichi's continued efforts to connect with India through its food and customs serve as a powerful example of soft diplomacy, demonstrating how shared experiences, even as simple as a meal, can build bridges and strengthen international relations. His genuine appreciation for Indian traditions continues to resonate positively with the public, fostering goodwill between Japan and India.

