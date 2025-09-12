Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a robotic surgery facility for Rs. 30 crore at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in the district Kangra on Friday from Chandigarh.

According to the release, CM was supposed to inaugurate this facility in person, but his helicopter could not land at Tanda due to inclement weather conditions.

Also Read | BJP Slams AI-Generated Video of PM Narendra Modi and His Mother Heeraben As 'Disgusting and Shameful'; Bihar Congress Orders Internal Probe After Backlash (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister said, "The State government was committed to providing specialised health services to the people nearer to their homes by using advanced technology. The government had already provided a robotic surgery facility at Atal Institute of Medical Super Speciality, Chamiyana (Shimla) recently."

Sukhu further said, "After coming to power, the present state government has given priority to the health and education sectors. The modern medical techniques were being introduced in the health institutions of the state, and there would be no paucity of funds for this."

Also Read | BTR Council Election 2025: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Releases BJP Manifesto for Bodoland Territorial Region Council Polls, Vows Full Implementation of Bodo Accord (Watch Video).

He stated that the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan machine would be installed at Tanda Medical College soon, allowing patients to access this facility without needing to travel to other states. He said that the department of emergency would also be strengthened in the medical colleges across the state.

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the number of seats for B.Sc. Nursing to 60 in Tanda Medical College.

He said that robotic surgery would also be introduced at medical colleges in Hamirpur, Chamba, Nerchowk, and Nahan in a phased manner.

He said that 150-200 para-medical staff would also be provided in these medical colleges. The state government would also create 50 posts of operating theatre radiographers and provide incentives to the best-performing doctors in their respective fields.

Health Minister Col. (Dr.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, Vice Chairman H.P. Tourism Development Board R.S. Bali, MLAs Sanjay Rattan, Kishori Lal and Ashish Butail, Vice Chairman, HRTC Ajay Verma, former MLAs Ajay Mahajan and Surender Kaku, Principal, Medical College Tanda Dr. Milap Sharma were present at Tanda Medical College during the inaugural ceremony. At the same time, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania was present at Chandigarh with the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)