New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday held a roadshow in favour of some BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The chief minister, who has been campaigning in the Delhi civic polls, will address four public meetings in Ashok Vihar, Shastri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh and Rohini on Thursday.

Thakur held the roadshow from Mata Rameshwari Nagar in Tikona Park to Dev Nagar in Karol Bagh.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap was also present during the campaign in the national capital, where a large number of Himachalis reside.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in the civic body and facing a stiff challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs Delhi. Municipal polls in Delhi will be held on December 4.

