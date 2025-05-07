India News | Himachal CM Lauds Operation Sindoor, Says People of State Salute Action of India's Defence Forces

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday lauded Operation Sindoor in which Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to Pahalgam terror attack.

Sukhu said the operation by armed forces demonstrated the nation's resolve and preparedness to neutralise threats.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: India Ready To 'Retaliate Resolutely' if Pakistan Escalates Tensions, NSA Ajit Doval Tells His Counterparts.

"The way our forces have carried out this operation makes every citizen of Himachal proud. On this occasion, I want to say that the entire population of Himachal Pradesh stands firmly with the Indian security forces and with the nation," Sukhu told media persons here.

"Our state also shares proximity to the Pakistan border through Jammu & Kashmir. We must remain vigilant, not panic, but follow all directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs," he added.

Also Read | Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do's and Don'ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

Sukhu said he had issued instructions to all senior officials, police officers, and district administrations ,especially in the border areas, to remain on high alert and enhance surveillance measures.

"We have directed that no untoward incident should occur in our border areas. If any hostile action is attempted by an enemy country, we are fully prepared to respond in unity," he said.

"We have also discussed how to improve intelligence inputs and strengthen technology. Misinformation or propaganda circulated on social media, often pushed by hostile nations, will be dealt with strictly. We have issued directives on that as well," said Sukhu.

He confirmed that mock drills are being conducted in the state to assess preparedness. In light of the current alert, he also postponed his public event scheduled for today in Kullu, where 4,000 to 5,000 people were expected.

"I cancelled and postponed my Kullu program today following security advisories against public gatherings. It will be rescheduled for a later date," he added.

Sukhu said people of Himachal Pradesh have appreciated the action of Indian forces.

"The way the terrorists attacked tourists in Pahalgam, and the fitting reply they received, has been appreciated by the people of Himachal. We salute the action taken by our forces," Sukhu said.

"Himachal Pradesh has always been at the forefront in defending the nation. Our brave soldiers have won the highest number of Param Vir Chakras in the country. We know how to stand firm in times of conflict," he added.

The Chief Minister assured that district-level decisions, including those concerning schools in border regions, will be made as per evolving security assessment.

"We are in constant communication with Superintendents of Police across districts. No new directives have been received yet, but we will act promptly as new guidance comes. District Magistrates in border areas will assess and decide on school operations as required," he said.

Twenty-six people died in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)