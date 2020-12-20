Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday released the 2021 calendar for the Giriraj weekly newspaper, featuring a panoramic picture of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

As per a statement, the CM said that the weekly newspaper had its reach in the grass root levels and provided the people of the state with a glimpse of the government's policies.

Thakur took to Twitter to congratulate the team for the new release.

"Today we released the 2021 calendar of the government's weekly newspaper Giriraj. This year, the calendar has a photograph of the famous Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, which was dedicated to the nation on October 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is a commendable effort by the concerned department," he tweeted.

MP Suresh Kashyap and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister JC Sharma were present on the occasion, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Atal Tunnel on October 3. At 9.02 km, the tunnel is the longest highway tunnel in the world and connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley in Rohtang. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)