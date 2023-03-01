Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and 'Swadhan-e-pension-Gov' services for Kangra Central Cooperative Bank here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said that the introduction of these services would benefit thousands of account holders of the bank. The introduction of UPI service would make bank transactions easier and quick, especially for the elderly and those living in remote areas.

CM Sukhu lauded the efforts of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank for the initiative and assured them of all possible help from the State government.

The Chief Minister also released the annual calendar of the Bank on the occasion. (ANI)

