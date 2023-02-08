New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): To provide accommodation facilities to the students and residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting the national capital, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a five-storey 'Himachal Niketan' in Dwarka here.

"Apart from existing Himachal Bhawan, Himachal Sadan, presently facilitating stay facilities to the residents of Himachal Pradesh visiting New Delhi for various purposes including availing of medical services at AIIMS, Himachal Niketan will be the third alternative to stay in the national capital," he said.

Every year, Himachal people also visit other states to spend their winter vacations, and Himachal Niketan would be an additional option for their halt in New Delhi, the CM added.

The building will be made at cost of Rs 57.72 crore. Besides two VIP rooms, there will be 36 general rooms exclusively for the students with all facilities, and 40 other general suites, according to an official statement.

In addition to this, there will be three room-type dormitories for the staff. In all, there will be 81 rooms. It will also have a facility to park around 53 vehicles and 87 two-wheelers in the basement.

The Public Works Department has been directed to ensure every quality aspect of the construction work and complete it by 2025, the chief minister said.

The PWD Minister would also review the progress of construction at regular intervals so that timely construction could be ensured, the CM added. (ANI)

