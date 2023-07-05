Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually laid the foundation stone of the Modern Police Station at Shahpur to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crores on Wednesday, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu wanted to lay the foundation stone of this Police Station in person but could not reach Shahpur due to inclement weather conditions, it said.

Also Read | PharmEasy, Online Pharmacy Startup, Faces Deep Crisis as Valuation Plummets Amid Funding Struggles.

Reiterating the resolve to develop Kangra district as the tourism capital of the State, he said that Kangra airport would be expanded to increase tourist footfall, adding that the project would bring economic prosperity in the region.

The state government has initiated the process of land acquisition for its expansion and assured that it would provide government land to the displaced people whose land would be acquired in the expansion process so that no one is left homeless, Sukhu said.

Also Read | Punjab Toll Plaza: CM Bhagwant Mann Closes 10th Toll Plaza in State Near Moga-Kotkapura Road, Saves Rs 44.43 Lakh of Daily Commuters.

Efforts were afoot to improve air connectivity, including the construction of a hangar for choppers in Palampur, he said.

The government plans to allocate Rs 70 crore for the Shahpur-Fatehpur road project and has provided funds for Rehan College, he said, adding that approval has been granted for the opening of a Police Station in Bir.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar, has been formed to pursue a 7.19 per cent share of Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh, Sukhu said.

He criticised the previous BJP government for neglecting the state's interests in various projects, particularly in power projects undertaken by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)