Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 70 crore in Pangi area of Chamba district from Shimla on Monday through video conferencing.

The foundation stone laid by the Chief Minister from Shimla includes up-gradation of 17.300 km Dhawars-Sural-Bhatori Road under PMGSY to be completed by spending an amount of Rs 12.35 crore, foundation stone of 24 km Sach Khas to Towan road to be completed with an expenditure of Rs 16.02 crore, the foundation stone of link road from Saichu to village Chasak to be completed by incurring an amount of Rs 2.25 crore, read a statement.

Thakur also laid foundation stone of additional accommodation to Government Senior Secondary School, Killar to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.21 crore, additional accommodation Karyuni by spending Rs 99 lakh, Revenue Bhawan, Killar to be completed by incurring an amount of Rs 2.77 crore, new building of Civil Hospital Killar to be completed with an outlay of Rs 18.89 crore and of doctors' residences at Killar to be completed with an amount of Rs 4.61 crore.

He said that these developmental projects would prove a boon to the people of Pangi area.

The Chief Minister said that all the genuine demands of the people of the area would be considered sympathetically and directed the officers to expedite the work of various projects keeping in view the limited working season.

On the occasion, Agriculture and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda said that it was due to the efforts of the state government that construction work of Rohtang tunnel was nearing completion and would go a long way in providing all-weather connectivity to the landlocked tribal area of Lahaul and Spiti.

He added that communication system has been improved in tribal areas. (ANI)

