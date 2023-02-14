Shimla, Feb 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday got a seriously ill patient airlifted from Killar, the headquarters of tribal Pangi sub-division of Chamba district, in his official chopper and asked a hospital to treat him free of cost, officials said.

They said the chief minister cancelled his scheduled tour for the evening to send the chopper to the far-flung area that lacks proper medical facility.

The patient was shifted to Tanda Medical College and is receiving treatment, a statement issued here said.

The statement did not give other details about the patient or his illness.

The chief minister has directed the hospital authorities to treat him free of cost and provide him all assistance, the officials said.

Sukhu said the government plans to strengthen health facilities in far-flung areas and the tribal regions of the state. An adequate number of doctors will be posted in those area so that people could get proper medical attention, he said.

In a video message, Pritam Lal, the brother of the patient, thanked the chief minister and termed him a "saviour" for the family.

