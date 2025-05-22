Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda in New Delhi on Thursday and sought central support for strengthening health infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister about the state's requirements in implementing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission. He said that there was a need for strengthening health facilities across the state.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

He specifically requested the establishment of a dedicated cancer care centre in the state and the introduction of advanced medical technologies and modern equipment in government hospitals to ensure better healthcare for the patients.

CM Sukhu also urged for relaxation in eligibility criteria for various central schemes and sought early release of pending funds.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda assured the Chief Minister that the interests of Himachal Pradesh would be fully safeguarded and that all necessary cooperation would be extended by the Centre.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar accompanied the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Earlier, CM Sukhu on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the import duty on apples from 50 per cent to at least 100 per cent to discourage the import of apples from Turkey and to safeguard the interests of the apple growers of the state.

He also urged that quantitative restrictions should be imposed on imported apples, an official release said.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the country's 'Apple Bowl' and is famous for producing delicious varieties of apples. The apple is the prime cash crop of the State and generates an income of about Rs. 4500 crore annually. He said that about 10 lakh man-days are generated due to the apple crop, thereby providing direct and indirect employment to more than 2.50 lakh families.

Sukhu also said that he would personally discuss the issue of enhancing the import duty on apples procured from Turkey with the Prime Minister during his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Meanwhile, apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh have demanded a complete ban on the import of Turkish apples into India, citing Turkey's political stance during heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Turkey had backed Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, in which India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey has also provided military equipment to Islamabad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)