New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya in New Delhi on Friday.

The state government officers presented to the Commission in the presence of the Chief Minister and submitted an additional memorandum on behalf of the State.

The Chief Minister strongly pleaded for an increase in the allocation of funds to the State. He also advocated that the hill states of the country with geographical challenges should get their due.

The state asked for a green bonus for the ecological and environmental services being rendered by the State to the nation by preserving its ecosystem.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that the state has suffered losses due to the reduction in goods and services tax and urged duly compensation for the loss in GST. He said that the Revenue Deficit Grant for Himachal Pradesh should be increased and not tapered.

Dr Panagariya gave assurance that the Commission would consider the submissions of the State.

Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary Finance Devesh Kumar, Secretary to CM Rakesh Kanwar and a senior state government officer accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Thursday, in a significant move towards solving several key issues of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar.

According to the officials, the Chief Minister strongly advocated for the release of arrears due from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and stressed the need to appoint a permanent member from Himachal Pradesh to the BBMB board.

The Chief Minister also urged for an increase in the State's free power share in hydro power projects operated by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), particularly those, where the cost has already been recovered. (ANI)

