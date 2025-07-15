New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and sought support for the reconstruction of roads damaged due to the recent rainfall and flash floods in the state.

Sukhu also updated the Union minister about the delays in various national highway projects and requested to start construction work at the earliest.

Also Read | Will Samosa and Jalebi Display Cigarette-Style Health Warnings? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Says Health Ministry's Advisory Doesn't Mention Warning Labels on Indian Food Products.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, Himachal has witnessed 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and property in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister apprised Gadkari of the massive damage caused by the flash floods in the state, and also urged him for including few roads in the PM Gati Shakti Yojana.

Also Read | Telangana Congress Leader Anil Marelli Shot Dead by Unidentified Persons in Medak, Case Registered.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement that Sikhu also stressed upon adopting tunnelling in the national highway projects and discussed about the roads of strategic importance which have been already raised with defence ministry and urged for speedy action on them.

He also urged him for sanctioning more ropeway projects for the state to ease traffic congestion.

The Union minister assured of all possible assistance to the state and gave necessary directions to the officers, the statement added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)