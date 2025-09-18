Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a high-level meeting to assess the damage caused by the torrential rains over the last 48 hours across the State.

He expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and properties and directed all the concerned officers to take prompt action to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people. He said that during the last two days, five persons have lost their lives, three in Nihari and two near Pandoh Mohal Suma of Sadar Sub-Division of Mandi district, while two persons were missing, according to an official release.

The Chief Minister said that so far in the month of September, the state has witnessed 136 per cent excess rainfall. He added that 45 per cent additional rainfall was recorded during the entire monsoon season so far. He said that this monsoon season has claimed 417 lives, with 45 still missing, and a loss of Rs. 4,582 crore has been recorded due to the heavy rains, cloudbursts and landslides.

As many as 15,022 structural damages were reported, including 1502 fully damaged houses, 6467 partially damaged houses, 6316 damaged cowsheds and 594 damaged shops during the rainy season.

CM Sukhu directed all the Deputy Commissioners to stay vigilant and personally visit the affected areas on priority to oversee relief and rescue operations. He asked the officers of the PWD Department to restore road connectivity at the earliest, particularly in apple-growing areas of the State, to ensure that the produce of the fruit growers reaches the markets in time and they do not have to face financial losses.

He also instructed to reinstate electricity, water supply schemes and other essential supplies in the affected areas on priority. He also asked the HPMC to deploy additional vehicles for the transportation of apples from their collection centres.

The Chief Minister said that the safety of the people of the State remains the top priority for the State Government. He added that under the Special Relief Package, the State Government is providing Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 as rent in urban and rural areas, respectively, for those who were rendered homeless during the disaster.

He said that the State Government was also contemplating relaxing the conditions of living in relief camps to receive rents, keeping in view the social fabric of the State, and accommodating more people. He said that the people still residing in unsafe buildings must be relocated to secure locations to ensure their safety.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLA Hardeep Bawa, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) Gokul Butail, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue K.K. Pant, Chief Minister's Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, ADGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi and other senior officers were present at Shimla while Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and senior officers of various districts joined the meeting virtually. (ANI)

