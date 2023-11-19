Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joined the public at Mall Road in Shimla on Saturday to watch the India-Australia Final match of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Municipal Corporation Shimla facilitated the event's accessibility by installing a sizable LED screen for the public.

Also Read | OSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant Posts, Apply Online at ossc.gov.in From November 24.

Commending the Municipal Corporation Shimla for its efforts, CM Sukhu emphasized the significance of tourism and hydropower generation as pivotal revenue streams for the state.

He said that the government has laid special focus to bolster tourism and increase the tourist influx in the State and many steps have been taken in this regard.

Also Read | Nepal: Cold Weather Claims Five Lives in Earthquake-Hit Jajarkot District.

Earlier, CM Sukhu also inaugurated a vibrant mural near the police control room, which is curated by Prof Him Chatterjee and crafted by artisans from West Bengal, intricately capturing the folk culture of various districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Harish Janartha and Suresh Kumar, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister, Naresh Chauhan, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surender Chauhan, councillors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the World Cup final.

The Indian team waltzed into the final unbeaten after playing 10 games, chasing five of the matches while defending totals in five.

On the other hand, Australia, after losing two games on the bounce at the start of the tournament, recovered to win eight consecutive matches thereafter to reach the final.

India will be looking to lift their third World Cup title, while Australia will be aiming to clinch their sixth trophy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)