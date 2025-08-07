Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the death of three persons in a car accident in the Chirgaon area of Shimla district on Wednesday. One person has sustained injuries in the accident, a release said.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

CM Sukhu termed the incident extremely "sad" and "painful".

"The news of the death of three youths and injury to one person due to a car falling into a river in Rohru, Shimla is extremely sad and extremely painful. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this unbearable loss," the Chief Minister's Office said in hindi on social media platform.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 199 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1905.5 crore during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 6 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that the death toll from June 20 to August 6, 2025, has reached 199, with 108 fatalities caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and electrocutions. An additional 91 people have died in road accidents during the same period.

The scale of infrastructural disruption is also alarming.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain till August 12, and the administration remains on high alert.

As per the latest Public Utility Status Report (5 PM, August 6) by the State Emergency Operation Centre, 533 roads are blocked across the state, including National Highways NH-3, NH-5, NH-21, and NH-305.

Additionally, 635 power transformers (DTRs) are non-functional, and 266 water supply schemes have been disrupted, severely impacting public life.

Districts like Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra are among the worst hit, with Mandi alone recording the highest number of rain-related deaths (23) and massive infrastructure damage. Rescue and restoration operations continue amid difficult terrain and ongoing rainfall.

The SDMA has also reported 304 injuries due to disaster-related incidents and confirmed 36 people still missing.

The estimated cumulative loss to public and private property stands at a staggering Rs 1,90,550.45 lakh (Rs 1905.5 crore), affecting roads, houses, agriculture, horticulture, power, and water sectors.

The citizens have been advised to avoid travel through vulnerable areas and stay updated through official channels.

The Himachal State Disaster Management Authority continues to reel under the impact of an unrelenting monsoon, with extensive damage to life and infrastructure. (ANI)

