Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the state-level Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign at Kamla Nehru Hospital, Shimla, on the occasion of National Immunisation Day.

He also administered polio drops to young children.The Chief Minister appreciated doctors, anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, ANMs, Panchayati Raj institutions, school teachers and the district administration for the successful organisation of the campaign, said a release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the state government was strengthening health services from primary health centres to medical colleges. He announced that an Advanced Pediatric Centre would be established at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiyana. The centre would provide world-class treatment facilities for children with modern infrastructure.

He further said that special OPD consultation slots would be introduced in hospitals for senior citizens above 70 years of age so that they do not have to wait and can receive timely and convenient treatment.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was giving top priority to the education and health sectors. World-class technology and modern infrastructure were also being developed to further strengthen health services. All vacant posts in the health department were being filled in a phased manner to improve medical services.

He said that the objective of the Intensified Pulse Polio Campaign was to maintain the State's polio-free status. Under the campaign, nearly six lakh children in the age group of zero to five years would be given polio drops at 5,793 polio booths across the state. A total of 11,706 vaccination teams have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the campaign.

He said that mop-up days would be observed on 22 and 23 December, during which door-to-door visits will be carried out to cover missed children, migrant families and high-risk areas. All required vaccines, cold-chain equipment and other logistics have already been supplied to all districts.

He said that the State Government has given the highest priority to modern technology in the health sector. In a historic initiative, robotic surgery has been introduced at AIMSS Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla and Tanda Medical College in Kangra district. He said that old machines were being replaced from medical colleges to civil hospitals. The government was spending nearly Rs 3,000 crore on installing MRI, CT scan and X-ray machines.

He said that health services in the state were being upgraded on the lines of AIIMS Delhi, and modern trauma centres equipped with advanced facilities have been established to provide better care to patients.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also interacted with patients and their attendants at Kamla Nehru Hospital and issued necessary directions to the concerned officers. (ANI)

