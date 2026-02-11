Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act was introduced with a "focus on rural development" and to "minimise corruption."

The new legislation extends the 100-day employment guarantee to 125 days.

According to the Chief Minister's Office release, Saha addressed the State Level Program to Commemorate the Launch of VB-GRAMG at Swami Vivekananda Maidan and inaugurated different projects of the Rural Development Department in the presence of Union Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today.

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, when the new VB-GRAMG Act was introduced, opposition political parties began working to mislead the public with misinformation.

"This new act was formed keeping the policy of rural development in focus. There were so many times when many names were changed, but the opposition was silent. If we cannot develop the villages, then development of the state and nation is not possible. In this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working continuously. He always says, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayaas.' Due to the earlier MNREGA, people faced many problems, including middleman issues and other difficulties," said Saha.

The Chief Minister said that to protect the workers from middlemen, the Prime Minister has introduced the VB-GRAMG Bill 2025.

"The opposition is unable to understand the meaning of RAM, which stands for Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). They also created a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. However, it was passed and made into an Act. The main aim is to rectify the defaults of MNREGA. This change was necessary. It will ensure a higher work guarantee, and funding for rural development can be done. Durable infrastructure creation will be undertaken under this Act. Accountability will also be ensured. We have seen how earlier workers were misled in the name of work," he said.

He also said that this will bring more transparency. "This Act reflects a significant shift in India's approach to rural employment and development. Digital tracking and minimising corruption are the reasons this Act was introduced. Earlier, the mandays were 100 days; now they will be 125 days," said Saha.

During the event, MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, ARDD and SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman, Secretary Abhishek Singh, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, MLAs, Sabhadhipatis, and others were present. (ANI)

