Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): As the Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, Congress MLAs submitted a breach of privilege notice against BJP MLA from Dharamshala, Sudhir Sharma, to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, accusing him of trying to damage the reputation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and of disseminating misleading information.

In their written complaint, signed by several Congress MLAs, the members alleged that Sharma shared on social media a letter he had written to the Speaker regarding a privilege matter, before any decision was taken on whether it should be referred to the Privilege Committee.

The Congress legislators argued that this act violated the traditions and constitutional status of the Assembly.

"Until the Hon'ble Speaker decides whether such a matter should be sent to the Privilege Committee, making it public is inappropriate," the letter stated.

The complaint further said that by making his grievance public through social media and newspapers, Sharma had attempted to undermine the dignity of the Chief Minister and the sanctity of legislative procedures.

"This is not only a procedural impropriety but also an intentional attempt to lower the dignity and prestige of the Chief Minister," the Congress MLAs wrote, urging the Speaker to treat it as a clear case of privilege violation.

Calling for strict action, they asked the Speaker to refer the matter to the Privilege Committee and ensure proceedings against Sharma in accordance with the rules.

"This step is essential to protect the dignity of the House and uphold constitutional traditions," the MLAs added. (ANI)

