Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The death toll in the bus accident that occurred in the Balughar area of the Jhandutta assembly segment in Bilaspur, after a private bus was struck by falling debris, increased to 16 including nine men, four women and three children.

Sanjay Gupta, Chief Secretary, said that relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force, Public Work Department and local administration personnel, further assuring that all government services would be provided and offering condolences to the bereaved families.

"A very tragic accident took place in Bilaspur yesterday. 16 people have died and 2 are undergoing treatment... Government assistance will be provided. Our condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway. PWD, NDRF, local administration are all engaged in relief and rescue operations..." Gupta told ANI.

The incident occurred when the private bus, carrying passengers through the hilly stretch, was suddenly struck by falling debris following heavy rains in the region.

Meanwhile, search operations were also underway to rescue an 8-year-old boy missing.

SP Bilaspur Sandeep Dhawal informed that the rescue operation commenced today at 6:40 am for the boy.

SP Dhawal also informed that the post-mortem of the 15 deceased in the accident is being carried out at the Community Health Centre in Barthin. He said that the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has arranged extra doctors for the Post-mortems.

Locals from the site of the accident spoke with ANI and said that a similar landslide had taken place here eight days ago.

"We were discussing yesterday that this point is really bad. A landslide occurred here 8 days ago, too. Department cleared the debris just a little and let everything else remain there...The bus used to leave from Malari for Marotan every day at 8.45 am. It used to ply twice a day...Thankfully, it wasn't raining at the time and the bodies could be recovered by 1.30 am," Pawan Sharma, a local, said. (ANI)

