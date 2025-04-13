Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at around 9.18 am at a depth of 5 kilometres in Mandi.

Also Read | Reels Craze Exposes Theft: Kolkata Maid Nabbed After Posting Video Wearing Stolen Gold.

"EQ of M: 3.4, On: 13/04/2025 09:18:25 IST, Lat: 31.49 N, Long: 76.94 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh," the NCS said in a post on X.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1911268406583587249

Also Read | 'Group of Girls Playing Prank': OP Jindal Global University on Viral Video of Girl Carted Around Hostel in Suitcase.

The tremors were felt in parts of the region, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

Further details awaited.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface. This causes stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier on April 3, an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale jolted Solapur district of Maharashtra, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS in a social media post on X, said, ""EQ of M: 2.6, On: 03/04/2025 11:22:07 IST, Lat: 17.41 N, Long: 75.21 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Solapur, Maharashtra."

Recently, a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread destruction. Buildings collapsed as far away as the Thai capital, Bangkok, and tremors were felt in neighbouring Chinese provinces, as reported by CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)