Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): Former Bilaspur MLA Bambar Thakur was injured during an alleged firing incident in the Bilaspur district, a police officer said on Friday.

Two other people, including his Personal Security Officer (PSO), were also injured in the attack, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Dhawan said.

"Ex MLA Bambar Thakur and two people were injured during the alleged firing in Bilaspur; PSO Sanjay was referred to AIIMS, and Ex MLA at IGMC Bilaspur," the SP said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

