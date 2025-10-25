Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Public Works (PWD) and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh, on Friday, addressed the media in Shimla, emphasising that the Himachal Pradesh government is making every possible effort to restore the extensive damage caused by this monsoon's heavy rains.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the restoration of damaged roads and infrastructure is underway and thanked the Central Government for the financial assistance extended for road restoration, infrastructure, and urban development.

"There is no doubt that this year's monsoon has caused massive destruction in Himachal Pradesh. The state has suffered an economic loss of around Rs 4,500 crore, but we are working tirelessly to restore damaged roads, bridges, and other essential infrastructure," Vikramaditya Singh told reporters.

Singh informed that under the Post-Disaster Need Assessment, his department has received Rs 1,400 crore in aid from the Central Government. The restoration work is being carried out through strict quality control measures.

"We have instructed the PWD department to ensure that all works are completed on time and that the quality is maintained at every level. No report of poor-quality work should come from anywhere in the state. Quality control is our top priority," he added.

The Minister said that during August, around 1,860 roads were blocked across the state due to heavy rains and landslides. However, now only 40 roads remain closed, mainly in remote and inaccessible regions.

"We are making every effort to reopen these remaining roads as soon as possible to ensure people do not face any inconvenience," he said.

To strengthen the department's capacity, Singh mentioned that new vehicles, tippers, and machines have been purchased and deployed in difficult areas.

"There is a shortage of staff, and promotions of SDOs and other officers have been pending for some time. I am personally ensuring that these are processed promptly," he said.

The PWD Minister assured that any lapse in construction quality, especially on National Highway-5, would invite immediate action.

"No compromise on quality will be tolerated. We have sent teams for inspection, and strict action will be taken if any irregularities are found," Singh asserted.

Vikramaditya Singh also thanked the Union Urban Development Ministry for providing Rs 47 crore to strengthen municipal areas.

"I recently met Union officials during a seminar in Kerala and requested more support for municipal infrastructure. We are digitising various services in urban areas like Shimla and Dharamshala to improve efficiency," he said.

Singh added that Himachal Pradesh is now safe for tourists and that the situation has returned to normal.

"Tourists have started visiting again. The state's economy heavily depends on road connectivity, and we are coordinating with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure smooth and high-quality connectivity," he said.

When asked about political developments in Bihar, Vikramaditya Singh, expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) would form the next government in Bihar.

"There is clear anti-incumbency against the NDA government in Bihar. I am confident that the Mahagathbandhan will come to power. Rahul Gandhi's rallies have significantly shifted public sentiment in favour of the alliance," he said.

Singh reaffirmed the state's commitment to the quality restoration of infrastructure damaged in the recent monsoon disasters.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to reopen roads, ensure transparency, strengthen departmental efficiency, and promote tourism recovery. (ANI)

