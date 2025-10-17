Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the Nari Sewa Sadan and Balika Ashram at Dhalli village in Mashobra near Shimla on Friday. He extended warm Diwali greetings to the women and girls residing there.

Lady Governor and Chairperson of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section Janaki Shukla, also accompanied him on the occasion. They distributed sweets to the women of Nari Niketan and the girls of Balika Ashram, said the release.

Interacting with the girls studying at the Balika Ashram, the Governor said that education plays a vital role in shaping one's life. He urged them to work hard to achieve their goals and become self-reliant. "Never let your enthusiasm fade, and always strive to contribute to the progress of the nation," he said.

Governor Shukla added that Himachal Pradesh is the land of deities, and its festivals are deeply rooted in the rich Dev Sanskriti of the State. "Our emotions and values should remain connected to these divine traditions," he said.

The Governor emphasised that children from such institutions should be given equal opportunities to express their potential and encouraged to take part in co-curricular activities, which would provide them with a suitable platform to display their skills and confidence.

C P Verma, Secretary to the Governor, officers from the district administration were also present on the occasion among others.

Earlier, Governor Shukla called upon the youth to channel their energy and creativity towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the Model United Nations and Youth Parliament, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and Himachal Pradesh University, under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

The Governor said that the event not only channels the intellectual energy of the youth but also marks a significant step toward realising the dream of a developed India by 2047. He expressed contentment that the students were engaging in discussions on national and global issues while keeping their local traditions and culture alive on the stage. "This cultural consciousness is the soul of our democracy and the true identity of India," he said.

Referring to the "Gen Z" generation, the Governor remarked that "there is a difference between Gen Z in Himachal and abroad. Here, Gen Z youths pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath during the famous Kullu Dussehra festival, thereby nurturing and preserving the culture and traditions. It is this spirit that will help India regain its position as a Vishwaguru." (ANI)

