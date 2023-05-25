Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): In a significant move aimed at ensuring social security for its employees, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has assured to include the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) employees under the ambit of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and approximately 6,500 HPSEBL employees will be benefitted from this decision of the state government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial role played by government employees in the progress and development of the state and said, "In the very first cabinet meeting the state government accorded sanction to reinstate the old pension scheme, benefiting over 1.36 lakh state employees. By including HPSEBL employees in this scheme, the state government ensures that they will not be deprived of the benefits provided under the system."

Moreover, the Chief Minister emphasized that the welfare of government employees is of utmost importance to the state government. As Himachal Pradesh continues to make rapid strides in the field of development, the well-being and empowerment of government employees will remain our utmost priority, stated the Chief Minister. He said that by prioritizing their welfare, the government aims to enable these employees to contribute effectively to the overall development and growth of the state, stated the government through a release.

"In addition to the decision on the old pension scheme, the state government has implemented several other measures to enhance the well-being of government employees. A three per cent dearness allowance instalment has also been released. Despite the challenging financial situation of the state, the government has adopted a balanced approach and is committed to maintaining the pace of development," said Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

CM also added that while the previous BJP government made announcements but the actual financial benefits were not provided to employees. While the present government is determined to gradually clear all liabilities as the economic condition of the state improves. (ANI)

