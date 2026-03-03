Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Tuesday said that the State government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Himachalis stranded in West Asia amid escalating tensions.

"We have also spoken directly to the Secretary of the Central Government. Directions have been issued, and the Chief Minister has also taken up the matter," Chauhan told ANI.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Prestige Tuesday Lottery Result of March 3 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Chauhan added that the people stranded there are safe and remain in touch with their families. "Appropriate steps will be taken through the Ministry of External Affairs at the right time," he said.

He further noted that airspace in the Middle East is currently closed and no commercial flights are operating.

Also Read | AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released: BSEAP Officially Releases Hall Tickets for Secondary School Certificate; Download Admit Cards at bse.ap.gov.in.

"It is difficult to comment on how the situation will evolve there. Only after the situation normalises will further issues be discussed," he said.

The Minister informed that the state government is issuing a landline number through which parents, relatives, and stranded individuals can establish contact.

"At present, no committee has been formed, but the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with our officials. Feedback and guidelines are being issued to the state by both Ministries of the Government of India promptly," he added.

He mentioned that the affected Middle Eastern countries include Abu Dhabi, Jordan, Iran, Oman, Dubai and seven to eight other nations where the situation remains tense and where people from Himachal Pradesh are present.

Further, on the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh, Chauhan said that one seat has fallen vacant and discussions regarding candidate finalisation have been held between the Chief Minister and the Himachal Pradesh Congress President with the Congress high command.

"The Rajya Sabha election is scheduled for the 16th. The Congress high command will finalise and release the list," he said.

He further informed that a Congress Legislative Party meeting has been called on March 5 at 11:00 AM in the Assembly premises.

"Rajya Sabha nominations are proposed by Members of the Legislative Assembly, and signatures will be taken on the nomination papers," he said.

Chauhan asserted that there will be no Opposition candidate this time.

"There is no such possibility. Those who attempted such actions earlier have already left the party. This time, there is absolutely no such possibility," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)