Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the government would soon come up with an open policy to woo private players to invest in the hydro sector.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came after witnessing a presentation made by Sai Eternal Foundation, New Shimla.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure time-bound completion of all the power projects so that the "State is not deprived of royalty from these projects".

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, MLAs Jagat Singh Negi, Sunder Singh Thakur and Kuldeep Singh Pathania, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar and other senior officers attended the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sukhu directed the authorities in all tourist destinations to facilitate tourists and maintain law and order in the state keeping in mind the increasing tourist footfall in the region.

Sukhu said that the government has also directed to open the dhabas, restaurants and other eating joints for 24 hours in tourist destinations from January 2, 2023, till January 7 in Manali.

"In tourist destinations like Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Dharamshala till January 2 and especially in Manali there will be the winter carnival and in Manali, they can open it till January 7," he said.He said that the COVID situation in the state is normal and the vaccination shortage would be met soon.

"I am holding a meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state and will be monitoring. The situation is normal here, there is a shortage of one vaccine. We shall manage it, I have also spoken with the NITI AAYOG," the Chief Minister said.

He said he would also hold a meeting on the Old Pension Scheme which he had earlier said was the top priority of the State government. (ANI)

