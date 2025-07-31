Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday, decided to introduce OBC reservation in the upcoming Urban Local Bodies elections. To facilitate this, it also approved the constitution of a Backwards Classes Commission to compile accurate data on the population of backwards classes before finalising the reservation roster.

The Cabinet further recommended to the Governor to convene the Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from August 18 to September 2, 2025.

It also granted a one-time relaxation of two years in the upper age limit for aspirants appearing for the competitive examination for TGT and JBT posts, to be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The Cabinet decided to reserve one seat per course in all government institutions besides the government-aided and private technical institutions, including ITIs, Polytechnics, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges, for orphans.

To strengthen healthcare services in remote and tribal regions, it also approved the engagement of 290 additional ASHA workers, ensuring better access to essential health services in these areas.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up five posts of Law Officer (English) and two posts of Law Officer (Hindi) in the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat.

Additionally, it approved the creation and filling up of three posts of Research Officer in the offices of the Integrated Tribal Development Project at Bharmour, Pangi, and Spiti.

In light of the widespread devastation caused by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season in the State, the Cabinet granted ex post facto approval for providing financial assistance in the form of rent support for affected families residing in relief camps. Families will receive rent assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at the rate of Rs. 5,000 per month in rural areas and Rs. 10,000 per month in urban areas for maximum period of 6 months.

To check illegal activities at manufacturing units, the Cabinet decided to post two Home Guards each at distilleries, bottling, and brewery plants. It also approved the posting of a State Taxes and Excise Officer at each such plant, with mandatory rotation within the same district after a prescribed period.

The Cabinet approved the auction of 10 minor mineral quarries in district Kangra and the re-auction of 11 such quarries in district Bilaspur. This is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 18.82 crore for the State exchequer, in addition to creating direct and indirect employment opportunities and helping curb illegal mining.

It approved the establishment of Tourism Investment Promotion Council under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, to entertain the projects entailing investment of more than 50 crore each. The Council will process the cases within a period of 30 days.

To streamline and monitor free or concessional travel facilities, the Cabinet granted approval to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) for issuing the HIM BUS CARD to eligible beneficiaries.

It decided to launch Phase-II of the Himachal Pradesh Sadbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, for a period of three months from 1st September 2025, aiming to resolve approximately 30,000 pending cases. The scheme will also cover cases related to State Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products up to the financial year 2020-21.

The Cabinet also approved a one-time legacy policy to regularise unregistered construction equipment vehicles. Under this policy, owners can register their vehicles upon payment of the applicable one-time tax and 50 per cent of the due penalty, to be paid in a lump sum. The policy will remain in effect for three months from the date of notification. As per estimates, there are 2,795 defaulters' vehicles in the State that may benefit from this initiative.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee under the chairmanship of Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani to suggest the optimum use of unutilized vacant government buildings. The committee has recommended that all vacant government buildings of various departments be utilised in a phased manner. It was also recommended to designate a nodal agency for providing space to the government departments, boards and corporations that require the same for setting up their offices.

The Cabinet decided to make the water tariff rates uniform in the Municipal Corporation Solan irrespective of the service provider by applying the rates of Jal Shakti Vibhag. This decision will benefit thousands of water consumers of Solan Municipal Corporation.

It decided to exclude Stadium Amatar and Panchayat Ghar Bela area of ward number 8 from the Municipal Council Nadaun of Hamirpur district.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to initiate the operation of lotteries in the State. (ANI)

